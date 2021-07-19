Minnesota Vikings Releasing Limited Number of Single Game Tickets

Fans that are ready to walk back into US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis this football season will have a chance to score single-game tickets this week.

The Minnesota Vikings have announced that a very limited number of single-game tickets will be made available as of Thursday morning (July 22) at 10:00 AM. Preseason tickets start as low as $15 while regular-season games start at $66.

With season ticket memberships sold out, the chances of getting a single-game ticket from the team directly are fairly low but worth a shot. Fans that are able to score a face-value ticket will do so as a significant decrease compared to secondary market prices.

Currently, on the secondary market, the games against the Cowboys (October 31), Packers (November 21), and Steelers (December 9) are the most expensive games. All three games have a get-in price of over $120 per ticket. Minnesota's home game against Detroit (October 10) is currently the lowest-priced game to get in on the secondary market with a get-in price at $68 per ticket.

This year's home schedule is among one of the best lineups that the schedule rotation could bring. In addition to the teams listed above, Minnesota will also host Seattle (September 26), Cleveland (October 3), LA Rams (December 26), and Chicago (January 9).

For those that don't mind preseason football and are looking for a cheaper option, the Vikings will host two preseason games against the Denver Broncos (August 14) and Indianapolis Colts (August 21). Fans can get into both games for as low as $7 per ticket.

More information about each game individually and ticket purchasing options can be found through the Minnesota Vikings.