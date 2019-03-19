The Minnesota Vikings have elected to re-sign kicker Dan Bailey for the 2019 season, and the deal is one that head coach Mike Zimmer would even approve.

Bailey joined the Vikings during the 2018 season after the team decided to move on from Daniel Carlson. Minnesota elected to bring on one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL in Bailey to avoid any more missed kicks. That didn't exactly happen, but it was still overall better. Bailey went 21-28 on field goals and 30-31 in PATs for the Vikings in 2018.

Zimmer has been critical on the kickers of the Vikings since the day he took the job. During his time in Minnesota, the Vikings have had Blair Walsh, Kai Forbath, Daniel Carlson, and Dan Bailey interchanged on the roster. At one point in the 2018 season, Zimmer said that he would start going for it on fourth down instead of sending Bailey out to kick due to him missing two attempts.

Now Bailey will have to earn his money. The new one-year deal is worth only $250,000 in guaranteed money with the chance to earn up to $2 million in incentives according to Tom Pelissero.

This would also make it appear that Bailey would have a short leash to start the season at a low price of $250,000. The team could still look into other directions for kickers if they choose to do so.

Bailey has connected on 86.6% of his field goals and 99% of PATs through his entire eight-year career that has spanned between the Dallas Cowboys and Vikings.