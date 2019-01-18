Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins Coming to Sioux Falls

With the end of football season looming, disappointed Vikings fans are already uttering that time-worn phrase, "There's always next year!". It was a tough year for both the Vikings and their fans. I work with a life-long fan, who retreated to his tiny Vikings decorated mancave after their final loss and pouted for hours.

There will always be debate and discussion over what happened, who was responsible; players, coaching staff, kismet? But in the end, there will always be another season and at least for the next two years, the Vikings will have their $84-million-dollar-man, Kirk Cousins. And he will be in Sioux Falls this spring.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) is hosting a Game Day with Cousins on Saturday, April 13 at Central Church in Sioux Falls. This event is just part of the mission The Fellowship of Christian Athletes has had for 60 years; uniting people, athletes, and communities through faith and sports.

Ticket information is coming soon! For sponsorship and meet-n-greet opportunities, contact Keith Moore at the FCA (kmoore@fca.org) or call 605-335-7555.