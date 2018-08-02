Minnesota Vikings Promote Multiple People Within Front-Office

Changes in the front-office for the Minnesota Vikings have taken place. The team has promoted five people to executive positions, and many more to front-office spots.

The Vikings announced on Wednesday that they have promoted five people to executive positions and have also promoted other people within the front-office. The moves include a new Executive Vice President of Real Estate Development and Strategic Projects down to a new youth football development manager.

Some of the recognizable names from within the front-office that received promotions include project manager Don baker, head trainer Eric Sugarman, and public relations director Bob Hagan.

20 total people within the Minnesota Vikings organization received the promotions as Training Camp began.

Executive Promotions

Don Becker - Executive Vice President of Real Estate Development and Strategic Project

George Paton - Vice President of Player Personnel/Assistant General Manager

Eric Sugarman - Vice President of Sports Medicine/Head Athletic Trainer

Bob Hagan - Vice President of Football and Media Communications

Jeff Anderson - Vice President of Strategic and Corporate Communications

Front-Office Promotions

Theresa Baugus – MVC Coach and Manager

Luke Burson – Manager of Football Information Systems

John Dvorak – Senior Account Executive

Michael Huiras - Senior Producer, Live Programming

Taylar Sievert – Senior Graphic Designer

Nick Maurer – Director, Corporate Partnerships

Stuart Morrow – Senior Account Executive

Sam Newton - Football Communications Manager

Craig Peters – Senior Editor

Kendall Peters –Manager, Sales and Engagement Analytics

Zach Royse – Social Media Strategist

Genette Sekse – Manager, Engagement and Sales Analytics

Jordan Struck – Studio Operations Manager

Nate Vaughn – Senior Producer, Original Content

Long-time Vikings pro scout Jeff Robinson has transitioned to his new role as Youth Football Development Manager.

