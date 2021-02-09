Minnesota Vikings Promote Klint Kubiak to Offensive Coordinator

After a season in which the Minnesota Vikings ranked fourth in total yards, it should come as no surprise as to the direction the team would go with the offensive coordinator position.

Following the retirement of Gary Kubiak, the Minnesota Vikings were left with the offensive coordinator position being left open for the fourth consecutive offseason. Since the announcement, the most popular name for the job was Gary's son Klint and that's exactly the direction the team went.

Klint Kubiak will keep the offensive scheme that his father brought to Minnesota according to the team's press release. Klint has spent the last two seasons as the Vikings' quarterbacks coach and has a good relationship with quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The text reads: "I am thrilled for Klint to get the opportunity to be our offensive coordinator. Having the chance to work with him on a day-to-day basis the last two seasons has helped me grow both as a player and a person. His sharp mind and even-keel demeanor will serve him well as a play-caller. We will all benefit from the continuity Klint provides, and I'm looking forward to working with him in this new role."

His staff under him will consist of:

The young, 34-year-old, joined the Vikings prior to the start of the 2019 season. Before his current run in Minnesota, Kubiak has been a staff member for Texas A&M (2010-2012, offensive quality control, inside receivers coach), Vikings (2013-2014, assistant wide receivers coach and quality control), Kansas (2015, wide receivers), and the Denver Broncos (2016-2018, offensive assistant/QB coach).

