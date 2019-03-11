The run has come to an end for Minnesota Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo and offensive lineman Mike Remmers.

Minnesota entered this offseason with a limited room to spend on potential free agents and current roster members. By releasing Sendejo and Remmers, while tendering Anthony Harris and Rashod Hill, the Vikings have doubled their cap space for this offseason according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune.

Sendejo joined the Vikings in 2011 as a fringe roster member. He worked his way up to become the starting strong safety for the Vikings from 2015 through 2018. His 2018 season was cut short due to injury. During his time with Minnesota, Sendejo recorded 343 tackles and six interceptions.

Remmers signed a five-year $30 million contract with the Vikings prior to the start of the 2017 season. He started 29 games for the Vikings during his two seasons and played at both tackle and guard.

Both Sendejo and Remmers are now unrestricted free agents and can sign with any team they want.