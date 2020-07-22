Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer won't be entering the 2020 season with only one more year on his deal. The two are close to finalizing a new contract extension.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Vikings and Zimmer are on the verge of completing a multi-year extension. Zimmer has been the head coach of the Vikings since the 2014 season.

The 64-year-old coach has led the Vikings to three NFL playoff appearances and two NFC North division championships during his six seasons as head coach. He is the third-winningest coach in Minnesota Vikings history behind Dennis Green and Bud Grant holding a record of 59-41-1.

Prior to joining the Vikings, Zimmer entered the NFL in 1994 as a defensive assistant for the Dallas Cowboys. He was promoted to defensive coordinator in 1999 and held that position through the 2006 season. Zimmer then joined the Atlanta Falcons for the 2007 season before going to Cincinnati from 2008-2013. Minnesota has been the only team to give Zimmer a head coaching opportunity.