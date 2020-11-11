Minnesota Vikings Make Decision on Fans Attending Games in 2020

The Minnesota Vikings have remained optimistic that fans would be able to attend games this season, but now they've made a decision for the rest of the year.

With rising COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, the Minnesota Vikings have made the decision, in accordance with local health officials, to not allow fans to attend any remaining regular-season Vikings games this season. Upcoming home games that will be played without fans include the Cowboys (Week 11), Panthers (Week 12), Jaguars (Week 13), and Bears (Week 15).

Minnesota has been active in trying to get an exception to allow more than 250 fans into US Bank Stadium since the beginning of the regular season. Better yet, after each home game, I would receive a survey by email asking me what my comfort level would be to attend a game this year. That effort has not paid off, and now won't be pushed any further. The team says in its official statement that they will only host 250 fans per game through the rest of the year (mostly family/friends of players) and have made the decision based on what is best for the community.

Minnesota joins 12 other NFL teams that allow 500 or fewer fans into its stadiums. In the NFC North, Chicago and Green Bay both don't allow any fans to attend, while Detroit recently put 500 fans into Ford Field for its Week 8 game against the Colts according to ESPN.

The Vikings have four road games remaining and three will be played with some fans in attendance. Minnesota travels to Chicago in Week 10 (no fans), Tampa Bay in Week 14 (25% capacity), New Orleans in Week 16 (6,000-15,000 fans depending on guidelines), and Detroit in Week 17 (500).