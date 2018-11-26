Tom Brady is undefeated against five NFL franchises in his career and one of them is the Minnesota Vikings.

Brady entered this season with the Patriots with an undefeated record against seven teams in the NFL. As it stands today, that record is down to just five. Jacksonville, and Detroit all picked up their first victory against the future hall of fame quarterback this season.

Minnesota becomes the next team with the chance to remove themselves from that list. Since Brady took over the starting quarterback job in New England, he is a perfect 4-0 against the Vikings. There are limited opportunities for games against each other as the two only play once every four years based on the NFL schedule rotation.

2002: New England 24, Minnesota 17 (New England)

2006: New England 31, Minnesota 7 (Minneapolis)

2010: New England 28, Minnesota 18 (New England)

2016: New England 30, Minnesota 7 (Minneapolis)

This is the last meeting between Brady and a team he hasn't lost to this season. No matter the outcome this upcoming Sunday, Brady will hold an undefeated record against the Buccaneers (4-0), Bears (4-0), Cowboys (4-0), and Falcons (5-0). New England is scheduled to play the NFC East in 2019 and the NFC South in 2021.

The Vikings are coming off a gigantic win over division rival Green Bay this past Sunday night that has placed them into the current 5th seed in the NFC playoff race.

Minnesota and New England play Sunday afternoon at 3:25 PM.