Minnesota Vikings Legend Chris Doleman Passes Away at 58

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor member Chris Doleman has passed away at the age of 58.

Doleman passed away on Tuesday night (January 28) after a two-year plus battle with brain cancer. The Minnesota Vikings confirmed his passing on early Wednesday morning.

Doleman was drafted 4th overall by the Vikings during the 1985 NFL Draft. He spent his first nine NFL years with the Vikings. Following the 1993 season, Doleman became a member of the Atlanta Falcons for the 1994-1995 seasons and then he moved on to San Francisco from 1996-1998. He then returned to the Vikings for his final season in 1999.

During his NFL career, Doleman totaled 150.5 sacks, 975 tackles, eight interceptions, and 44 forced fumbles in 232 total games. He was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.