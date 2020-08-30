Minnesota Vikings Land Huge Trade to Help Their Defense

The Minnesota Vikings have been looking for some additional help on the defensive line and they got a major boost by making a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Minnesota completed a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Pro Bowl DE Yannick Ngakoue in exchange for a 2021 second-round pick and a conditional 2022 fifth-round pick which could end up being a third-round pick.

With the departures of Everson Griffin and Linval Joseph this offseason, Minnesota needed to fill some voids and they thought they had their replacement with Michael Pierce.

Pierce decided to opt-out though because of COVID-19 which left Minnesota in a tough position.

With the trade of Ngakoue, Minnesota fills a void and adds an extremely talented player to an already loaded roster.

Minnesota has now two Pro Bowl edge rushers who are both under 26 with Ngakoue and Danielle Hunter.

The Vikings begin their 2020 regular season at home on September 13 as they face off against the Green Bay Packers in front of no fans at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

