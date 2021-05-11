If COVID-19 numbers across Minnesota continue to decrease, the Minnesota Vikings are hoping to have full crowds for training camp.

According to the Pioneer Press, the Minnesota Vikings are aiming to host 4,000-5,000 fans each day at the TCO Performance Center for training camp this summer. That would put the Vikings training camp back to full capacity after last year being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently announced new COVID-19 procedures that would start rolling back some of the restrictions as vaccination numbers continue to increase and infections decrease. All restrictions would be dropped once 70% of Minnesotans receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Training camp would be one of the first major events to take place following the expiration of the state's mask mandate and the new relaxed procedures. Camp is scheduled to begin towards the end of July.

The Pioneer Press reports that the Vikings are committed to helping get vaccination numbers up across Minnesota in an effort to have full capacity at US Bank Stadium for the start of the 2021 NFL season. The 2021 NFL regular season is set to begin on September 7.

Minnesota did not have any fans at training camp or at US Bank Stadium during the 2020 NFL Season. The NFL is expecting that all stadiums across the league will be able to host fans at full capacity for this season.