The Minnesota Vikings have hired Andrew Miller from the Toronto Blue Jays as the new Chief Operating Officer.

Miller joins the Vikings after spending four seasons with the Blue Jays as the Executive Vice President of Business Operations. His duties with Toronto included being responsible for day-to-day operations of the team and improving fan experience according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. This is one of the first times that the Vikings under the Wilf's have hired from outside the organization. Traditionally they opt to promote from within. Cronin reports that Mark Wilf called the search "extensive."

The Vikings and Miller both released statements regarding the hire.

Miller will begin the job on September 1. He replaces former Vikings COO Kevin Warren. Warren left the Vikings to become the new commissioner of the Big Ten Conference.