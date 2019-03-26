Much like head coach Mike Zimmer's contract, the Minnesota Vikings have extended Rick Spielman's contract by another year.

Chad Graff of The Athletic is reporting that the team has elected to add another year to Spielman's contract. His deal now runs through the 2020 season, much like Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Spielman joined the Vikings as the Vice President of Player Personnel and held the position from 2006-2011. He became the full-time general manager for the team beginning in 2012.

Since taking over as the Vikings general manager (2012-2018), Minnesota is 62-48 overall with three playoff appearances. He has had two head coaches under his regime with Leslie Frazier and Zimmer. Notable draft picks under Spielman include Adrian Peterson, Kyle Rudolph, Xavier Rhodes, Harrison Smith, Anthony Barr, and Stefon Diggs.