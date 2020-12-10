Will the sixth time be the charm? The Minnesota Vikings will enter Sunday's game against Tampa Bay with a chance to defeat Tom Brady for the first time.

The Vikings will enter Sunday's game against Tampa Bay with major playoff implications on the line. With the New Orleans Saints in control of the NFC South and Tampa Bay in line for a Wild Card spot, a Minnesota Vikings win over the Buccaneers would give the Vikings a nice advantage for a playoff spot heading into the final three weeks.

To do that though, the Vikings will have to do something that they have not done in franchise history. They need to beat Tom Brady. Minnesota has played against a Tom Brady-led team five times. Brady, as a member of the Patriots, has had little to no problems playing against the Vikings.

2002: New England 24, Minnesota 17 (New England)

2006: New England 31, Minnesota 7 (Minneapolis)

2010: New England 28, Minnesota 18 (New England)

2014: New England 30, Minnesota 7 (Minneapolis)

2018: New England 24, Minnesota 10 (New England)

Minnesota is one of five teams that Brady has not lost to. Brady is also undefeated against the Atlanta Falcons (4-0), Dallas Cowboys (5-0), New England Patriots (0-0), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-0). Brady and the Buccaneers will play Atlanta twice in the final three weeks of the season.

The Chicago Bears became the most recent team to be removed from the Brady list. Chicago defeated Tampa Bay 20-19 on October 8. Brady was previously 4-0 against the Bears going into that game.

Sidenote, Kirk Cousins is also undefeated against Tampa Bay. The Vikings quarterback holds a 1-0 overall record against the Buccaneers. The win came in 2015 as a member of Washington, and it just so happens that the comeback victory against Tampa Bay was what led to this infamous moment:

One undefeated record will have to fall this weekend. Minnesota will travel to Tampa Bay this upcoming Sunday (December 13) with a noon kickoff time.