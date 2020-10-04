Minnesota Vikings Finally Win a Game

Well, the Minnesota Vikings will not join the 2017 Cleveland Browns and 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams to go 0-16.

The Minnesota Vikings finally got a win on Sunday with their dub over the Houston Texans.

Minnesota had to hold off a late charge from the Texans after the Vikings once again held a double digit lead in the fourth quarter as they did a week ago.

The difference this week though was a goal line stand that resulted in a turnover on downs for the Texans and sealed the game for Minnesota.

Dalvin Cook lead the way on the ground for Minnesota with 27 carries and 130 yards with two touchdowns.

Minnesota now moves to 1-3 on the season and will take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football next week in Seattle on NBC.

Houston falls to 0-4 and will host the Jacksonville Jaguars next week as they look for their first win on the season.

