Minnesota Vikings Finalize Dates and Times for Preseason Games

The Minnesota Vikings have finalized their dates and times for their 2020 preseason games as a team now know their preseason and regular-season schedules.

Minnesota found out their opponents a week or so ago and now know when they will get their tune-ups for the regular season.

8-14 Houston at Minnesota 7:00 PM

8-21 Minnesota at Cincinnati 6:00 PM

8-30 Minnesota at Cleveland 3:00 PM

9-3 Seattle at Minnesota 7:00 PM

Minnesota will get two opponents from the AFC and two opponents from the NFC.

We all know the starters only play sparingly during the preseason, but the Vikings will get a look at some very unique quarterbacks.

Starting off against the versatile Deshaun Watson, followed up by their first view at Joe Burrow, then they get to see how much Baker Mayfield has improved and they will end with one of the best in the game as they face off against Russell Wilson.

The Minnesota Vikings will begin the regular season at home as they will host the Green Bay Packers at noon on September 13 to begin the 2020 season.

Here is a look at the entire 2020 schedule for the Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota ended the season a year ago with a 10-6 regular-season record and after beating New Orleans in the opening round of the playoffs, they fell to San Francisco in the Divisional Round.

The NFL has continued to say that they plan on starting the season on time with fans in the stands this fall.