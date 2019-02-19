Minnesota Vikings fans may have to move the traditional Thanksgiving dinner to another night. The team could be hosting a game on the holiday for the first time.

The Sports Business Journal reported last week that the NFL was considering starting the season with the Packers/Bears, and the annual Thanksgiving games being played between the Bears/Lions and Dolphins/Cowboys. Now the Sports Business Journal has said that there is a favorite to host the third Thanksgiving game in 2019.

That team is the Minnesota Vikings.

John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal revealed in a Sports Illustrated podcast that the frontrunner for the third Thanksgiving game is a meeting between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings.

The Eagles will play in Minnesota for the first time since the team won Super Bowl LII. It is the first game between the two teams in Minneapolis since the 2013 season. Minnesota won the last meeting in 2018 23-21.

If this does come to fruition, this would be the first time the Vikings will host a Thanksgiving game. Minnesota is 6-2 on Thanksgiving day with their last appearance coming in 2017.

The NFL will release the official season schedule sometime in late April.