Minnesota Vikings Exercise Mike Zimmer’s Contract Option for 2020

Minnesota Vikings head football coach Mike Zimmer won't be a lame duck coach in 2019 anymore. The team has exercised his contract option for 2020.

Minnesota went 8-7-1 in 2018 after entering the season with high expectations following an NFC Championship Game appearance in 2017. Following the mediocre season, many were speculating that Zimmer could be on the hot seat and could be entering 2019 as a lame duck coach with his contract set to expire after the season concludes.

That won't be the case, however. Courtney Cronin of ESPN has reported that the Vikings have made the decision to pick up the contract option for Zimmer and keep him with the team through the 2020 season.

During his time with the Vikings, Zimmer has posted a 47-31-1 overall record. The Vikings went to the playoffs in two of his five seasons as head coach, and he is the 4th winningest coach in franchise history behind Jerry Burns, Dennis Green, and Bud Grant.