Minnesota Vikings End Kicker Competition By Releasing Kai Forbath

There will be a new field goal kicker for the Minnesota Vikings this season as the team announced that they have released Kai Forbath.

Forbath spent four years in Washington before being signed by the New Orleans Saints for the 2015 season. He didn't have a team to play for in 2016 until the Minnesota Vikings ended the Blair Walsh experiment in November of that year.

Minnesota opted to give Forbath a contract extension back in March, 2018 after appearing in 23 total games for the Vikings. Forbath was 47-53 (88.6%) on field goals and 45-53 on extra points (84.9%) during his time in Minnesota.

During the 2018 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson in the 5th round. Carlson went 2-2 on field goals in a preseason game against Denver including a 57-yard connection. Through the first two preseason games, Carlson is also a perfect 5-5 on extra points.

Other roster moves on Monday (August 20) for Minnesota included placing defensive end Ade Aruna on injured reserved. The Vikings also waived Cedric Lang, Josiah Price, and Johnny Stanton.

