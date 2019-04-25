Minnesota Vikings Draft Center Garrett Bradbury from NC State

It's not a flashy position pick, and it's thankfully not another defensive back causing fans to meltdown, but the Minnesota Vikings addressed a major need by drafting Garrett Bradbury.

The 6'3 306-pound center was given a 6.12 grade by NFL.com and is listed as someone who should become an instant starter. His projection should become a reality with the Vikings who have been in desperate need of upgrading the offensive line. Bradbury is a traditional center, and the plan would be to start him in his natural position while moving Pat Elflein to guard.

As a senior, Bradbury was the winner of the 2018 Rimington Trophy given to the best center in all of college football. He also didn't allow a single quarterback pressure during the 2018 season according to Vikings PR.

Minnesota has announced that they will hold the introductory press conference for Bradbury on Friday (April 26) afternoon.

Minnesota elected to not trade back into the first round for another pick. The team still has upcoming picks in the 2nd (1), 3rd (1), 4th (1), 6th (2), and 7th (2) rounds.