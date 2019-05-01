Minnesota Vikings Decline Laquon Treadwell’s Fifth-Year Option

The Minnesota Vikings have made the least shocking decision of the offseason by declining the fifth-year option of Laquon Treadwell's contract.

Each season teams around the NFL have to decide if they want to extend a first-round draft picks' rookie contract by one season. The clause is known as the fifth-year option.

In the past few seasons, we have seen the Vikings elect to pick up options on players such as Trae Waynes (drafted 2015), Anthony Barr (drafted 2014), Xavier Rhodes (drafted 2013), and Sharrif Floyd (drafted 2013). Minnesota declined the option three times since 2011 when the team passed on Christian Ponder (drafted 2011), Cordarrelle Patterson (drafted 2013), and now Laquon Treadwell (drafted 2016).

Treadwell was drafted 23rd overall in the 2016 NFL Draft and has failed to meet any form of first-round wide receiver draft expectations. During his first three seasons in Minnesota, Treadwell has caught 56 passes for 517 yards and one touchdown. He has played in 31 games for the Vikings so far for his career and started nine games total. Treadwell started just two games for the Vikings last season.

Instead of exercising the option and paying Treadwell $10.162 million for 2020, Minnesota will allow Treadwell to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2019 season.