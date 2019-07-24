Minnesota Vikings Corner Holton Hill Suspended Another Four Games

Minnesota Vikings corner Holton Hill was suspended for four games due to violating the NFL's policy regarding PEDs. That suspension has now doubled in size to eight games.

NFL.com confirms that Hill has earned an additional four-game suspension due to another violation of the NFL's substance-abuse policy. Hill is now suspended for the first eight games of the season. He will still be able to participate in Vikings training camp and preseason games, but once the season starts he will be unable to practice or play with the team.

Hill would be eligible to return to the Vikings for the Week 9 matchup at Kansas City. That is if the Vikings elect to keep Hill on the roster with the eight-game suspension. Hill played in 16 games last year for the Vikings and had 36 tackles.

This isn't the first time that Hill ran into issues. He was suspended by Texas coach Tom Herman for violating team rules during his senior year. That led to Hill going undrafted during the 2018 NFL Draft.