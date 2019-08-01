The Minnesota Vikings have made another roster move as the team has claimed Tyler Catalina off of waivers from Washington.

Catalina has played in Washington the last two seasons and even started two games. The 6'6 315 pound guard has appeared in seven NFL games after going undrafted in 2017. Catalina did not play during the 2018 season due to a shoulder injury that placed him on injured reserve. He spent his college career playing at Georgia.

In order to make the move for Catalina, the Vikings had to release one player from the 90-man roster. Former South Dakota State offensive linemen Tiano Pupungatoa has been released after being with the organization for nine days.

Minnesota will continue training camp over the next week before opening up the preseason schedule. The Vikings will travel to New Orleans on Friday, August 9 for the team's first preseason game.