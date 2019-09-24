Minnesota Vikings Bring Back Wide Receiver Laquon Treadwell

With the Minnesota Vikings down to three wide receivers after an injury to Chad Beebe, the team has elected to bring back Laquon Treadwell.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin, along with Adam Schefter, have confirmed that the former first-round, 23rd overall draft pick is returning to Minnesota to help with the depth issues at the wide receiver position.

The decision to bring back Treadwell might seem a little odd considering the team cut him prior to the start of the regular season, but it does make some sense. No other NFL team elected to sign him after he departed Minnesota leaving him available for the Vikings to bring him back. With the Vikings limited at the position, it is easier to bring in someone who spent the entire offseason with the team and is familiar with the players and organization.

As of now, no new contract details have been provided. Treadwell has played in 40 games during his NFL career (all with the Vikings) and has 56 catches for 517 yards and 1 touchdown on his stat line.