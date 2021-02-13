The Minnesota Vikings have elected to pay tackle Riley Reiff an incentive on his contract that he just missed out on.

Reiff signed a modified contract last offseason that gave the Vikings the opportunity to go out and trade for Yannick Ngakoue. The contract slashed $5 million off of Reiff's total earnings for 2020.

On the deal, Reiff had a contract incentive that would award him an extra $1 million if he was to play 93.75% of offensive snaps this season. Reiff was well on pace to complete that, but he was forced to sit out the Week 17 game against Detroit due to COVID-19. Missing the entire game dropped his snap percentage to 92.6% and below the number needed for the extra $1 million according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

Minnesota made good on the incentive though. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that the team did indeed reward Reiff the extra bonus.

Reiff has been one of the veterans that have been placed on the "watch list" this offseason for the Vikings. According to Cronin, Reiff's current contract has one year left on the deal and would be owed $11.22 million overall for 2021. He is also due a $5 million roster bonus at the start of the league year. Reiff's contract, however, does not include any guaranteed money tied into it right now that would make it easy for the Vikings to cut ties with him to save on the salary cap.

With a move like this though to grant the extra $1 million, the team, in goodwill, might be looking more towards signing Reiff to a contract extension that will help them with the salary cap.

Source: ESPN