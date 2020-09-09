Minnesota Vikings Announce Team Captains for 2020 NFL Season

Six players have been named as a team captain for the Minnesota Vikings for the 2020 NFL season. One was almost cut from the team, while another has been having some contract issues.

Football season is finally here. After months of speculating on whether the season will happen with the COVID-19 pandemic, contract talks, training camp, and all the crazy stories, it's finally time to get down to business and play the games.

The Minnesota Vikings have named six players as team captains for this season. One of which is offensive lineman Riley Reiff who recently took a pay cut to stay with the Vikings this season. Reiff has been a captain on the Vikings from 2017-2020. Running back Dalvin Cook was also named a captain while entering this season waiting for a new contract. This will be Cook's first year as a team captain.

Harrison Smith has been named as a team captain for the first time in his Vikings career, shocking enough. Together, they join quarterback Kirk Cousins, tight end Kyle Rudolph, and linebacker Anthony Barr to round out the 2020 list.

Minnesota Vikings Team Captains:

QB: Kirk Cousins (2018-2020)

RB: Dalvin Cook (2020)

TE: Kyle Rudolph (2017-2020)

OL: Riley Reiff (2017-2020)

LB: Anthony Barr (2018-2020)

SS: Harrison Smith (2020)

Minnesota opens the regular season at home against Green Bay on Sunday, September 13 at noon.