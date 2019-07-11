Minnesota Vikings Announce Single-Game Ticket On-Sale Date

Fans that want to attend a Minnesota Vikings game this season will have a chance to grab single-game tickets very soon.

The Vikings have announced that single-game tickets will go on sale Thursday, July 18 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of tickets remains for each game on the schedule according to the team. Fans that are a part of the Vikings Rewards club will have access to a pre-sale on Wednesday, July 17.

Preseason tickets start as low as $20 while regular season will cost a minimum of $62 to get in the door. Tickets will only be available through Ticketmaster and US Bank Stadium requires tickets to be digital.

Minnesota hosts Seattle and Arizona during the preseason. The Vikings will also play Atlanta, Oakland, Philadelphia, Washington, Denver, Detroit, Green Bay, and Chicago at home this season.