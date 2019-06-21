Minnesota Vikings Announce 2019 Training Camp Schedule

Training camp for the Minnesota Vikings will begin on Friday, July 26 and run through Friday, August 19 at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center.

This will be the second year that the Vikings will host training camp at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota. The team previously spent 57 years holding the camp in Mankato.

16 of the team's practices will be open to the public. Camp will be open from 11:30 AM-5:30 PM each day with practices being held from 2:00-4:45 PM. The annual night practice will take place on Saturday, August 3 from 7:15-9:30 PM.

Fans must have a ticket to enter Vikings Training Camp. There is a four ticket limit per fan for a maximum of two days. There are reserved seats that will be available for purchase for $15, or general admission tickets are free (but a ticket is still required). Attendance will be capped at 5,000 people per session. Parking is available at the TCO Performance Center for $10 in advance or $20 the day of.

Here is a full list of Vikings Training Camp practices and times. All practices and times are subject to change.

Friday, July 26: 2:00-4:25 PM

Saturday, July 27: 2:00-4:25 PM.

Sunday, July 28: 2:00-4:25 PM

Monday, July 29:2:00-4:25 PM

Tuesday, July 30: Players day off

Wednesday, July 31: 2:00-4:25 PM

Thursday, August 1: 2:00-4:25 PM

Friday, August 2: 2:00-4:25 PM

Saturday, August 3: 7:15-9:30 PM (Night practice in TCO Stadium)

Sunday, August 4: Players day off

Monday, August 5: 2:00-4:25 PM

Tuesday, August 6: 2:00-4:25 PM

Wednesday, August 7: 2:00-4:25 PM

Thursday, August 8: Travel to New Orleans

Friday, August 9: Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints – 7:00 PM

Saturday, August 10: Players day off

Sunday, August 11: 2:00-4:25 PM.

Monday, August 12: 2:00-4:25 PM.

Tuesday, August 13: 2:00-4:25 PM

Wednesday, August 14: Players day off

Thursday, August 15: 2:00-4:25 PM

Friday, August 16: 2:00-4:25 PM

Autograph information and more specific information about training camp events can be found through the Minnesota Vikings.