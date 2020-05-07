Minnesota Vikings 2020 NFL Regular Season Schedule Announced

The Minnesota Vikings will start the 2020 campaign at home against the Green Bay Packers and then move on to face three AFC South teams.

Minnesota will travel to Indianapolis in Week 2, face Tennessee at home in Week 3, and then go to Houston in Week 4. Following a run of AFC South teams, the Vikings will go to Seattle for a Sunday Night Football game.

Speaking of primetime games, the Vikings drew three of them this season. Minnesota is scheduled to make one appearance on Monday Night Football while playing at Chicago in Week 10. Adding to both of those is a special Christmas day broadcast on the road in New Orleans as part of Week 16.

Other highlights of the schedule include a three-game homestand from late November to early December and a Week 7 bye.

It has almost become a tradition for Minnesota and Chicago to play at US Bank Stadium to close the year, but that won't be the case this season. Minnesota will close out the 2020 regular-season schedule in Detroit.

Below is the entire 2020 Vikings schedule: