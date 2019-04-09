Minnesota Vikings 2019 Preseason Opponents Announced

The Minnesota Vikings have announced their preseason schedule for the 2019 season and it will feature three games against NFC opponents.

Minnesota will open the preseason on the road the weekend of August 8-12 when the team travels to New Orleans. The Saints have acquired three former Vikings players this offseason including Marcus Sherels, Latavius Murray, and Nick Easton. New Orleans also resigned quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the roster.

The Vikings will play its first home preseason game as part of Week 2 when they host Seattle. The game is scheduled to take place on August 18 and will be nationally televised on FOX. This is the fourth consecutive season that the Seahawks and Vikings will play in the preseason. Minnesota and Seattle will also play in the regular season with the game taking place in Seattle.

Season ticket holders rejoice. Minnesota will host the mostly entertaining third preseason game against Arizona. The game will be scheduled between August 22-25. This is the first time the two teams will play in the preseason since 2014.

The preseason schedule will conclude on August 29 when the Vikings take a trip out east to face the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo and Minnesota have met in the preseason two previous times in recent history with one game taking place in 2013 and 2017. The two teams aren't scheduled to play in the regular season until 2022.

Minnesota Vikings Preseason Schedule

Week 1 (August 8-12): @ New Orleans

Week 2 (August 18): vs. Seattle

Week 3 (August 22-25): vs. Arizona

Week 4 (August 29): @ Buffalo