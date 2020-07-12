Minnesota United Have Absolutely Crazy Finish to their MLS is Back Win
Minnesota United has played their first game of the MLS is Back Tournament and the win resulted in an absolutely crazy finish.
Simply, the Minnesota United defeated Sporting KC 2-1 on Sunday night in the "Orlando Bubble", but it was much more complex than that.
The game was tied 0-0 until the 43rd minute when Sporting KC broke the tie with a goal from Khiry Shelton.
Leading 1-0 in the 74th minute, Tim Melia the goalkeeper for Sporting KC got a red card and it seemed to give Minnesota some life.
The ref added about 9 minutes of stoppage time at the end of regulation and it would pay dividends for the United.
Not only did they knock in the game-tying goal in the 92nd minute, but they shocked KC and all the fans watching with a game-winning goal in the 97th minute.
In my 35 years on this earth, I have never seen a team score the game-tying and game-winning goal in stoppage time. It was nuts.
The Minnesota United stole 3 points with that unbelievable win over Sporting KC and sit in first place in Group D of the MLS is Back Tournament.
All the games during the MLS are Back Tournament can be watched on either ESPN's family of networks or Fox/Fox Sports 1.
For more information on Major League Soccer and the MLS is Back Tournament, visit their website.