Minnesota United has played their first game of the MLS is Back Tournament and the win resulted in an absolutely crazy finish.

Simply, the Minnesota United defeated Sporting KC 2-1 on Sunday night in the "Orlando Bubble", but it was much more complex than that.

The game was tied 0-0 until the 43rd minute when Sporting KC broke the tie with a goal from Khiry Shelton.

Leading 1-0 in the 74th minute, Tim Melia the goalkeeper for Sporting KC got a red card and it seemed to give Minnesota some life.

The ref added about 9 minutes of stoppage time at the end of regulation and it would pay dividends for the United.

Not only did they knock in the game-tying goal in the 92nd minute, but they shocked KC and all the fans watching with a game-winning goal in the 97th minute.

In my 35 years on this earth, I have never seen a team score the game-tying and game-winning goal in stoppage time. It was nuts.

The Minnesota United stole 3 points with that unbelievable win over Sporting KC and sit in first place in Group D of the MLS is Back Tournament.

All the games during the MLS are Back Tournament can be watched on either ESPN's family of networks or Fox/Fox Sports 1.

