Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan Lineup Announced for Sioux Falls

The Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan is a longstanding tradition in Sioux Falls and the 2020 edition is expected to be great once again.

This year's Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan lineup was released on Tuesday.

Minnesota Twins Hall of Famer Tony Oliva, current infielder Ehire Adrianza, first baseman Brent Rooker, Twins announcer Cory Provus along with T.C. Bear will make the trip to Sioux Falls.

The 2020 Winter Caravan will take place at the Elmen Center in Sioux Falls on January 22.

Tickets can be picked up for FREE at Results Radio and MIDCO and the date of when those tickets will be available will be released at a later time.

The Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan is a great opportunity to hang out with current and former Twins players and get ready for yet another year of baseball.

Considering the success of the Twins in 2019, the expectation is there will be a great turnout at this year's Caravan so make sure and get your tickets to this amazing event.