Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan Coming Back to Sioux Falls in 2019

We have some great news for Minnesota Twins fans... The Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan is coming back to Sioux Falls in 2019.

After taking a year off in visiting the Sioux Empire, the Twins Winter Caravan will roll through Sioux Falls on Monday, January 14 and will take place at 6:30 PM at the Elmen Center on the campus of Augustana University.

Tickets will be distributed through KSOO-AM at 5100 S. Tennis Lane and Midco at their Customer Experience Center. Tickets will be limited to 2 per person.

The guests for the 2019 Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan are Trevor Hildenberger, Stephen Gonsalves, Jack Morris, Cory Provus.

For more information check out the Twins website.