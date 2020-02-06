Minnesota Twins Win Salary Arbitration Hearing over Jose Berrios

Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios lost his salary arbitration hearing denying him of the requested $4.4 million salary for next season.

The Twins and Berrios had its scheduled arbitration hearing on Thursday (February 6). FOX Sports North reports that the Twins have won the hearing and Berrios will make a little less than he wanted for the upcoming 2020 season. Berrios will be paid $4.025 instead of his request.

Berrios went 14-8 in 32 starts last season for the Twins. He pitched just over 200 total innings and helped lead the Twins to an American League Central title. He is 43-34 with 585 strikeouts overall for his Twins career dating back to 2016.

Baseball Reference has Berrios projected to go 12-9 with 184 strikeouts during the upcoming 2020 season.

