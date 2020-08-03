Minnesota Twins Win Cleveland Series

After dropping the opening game of the series the Minnesota Twins cruised to a series win over the Cleveland Indians after Sunday’s 3-1 win at Target Field.

On the mound Twins, pitching was the Bomba in their own right allowing only four runs in four games. And the bullpen rocked with relievers Devin Smeltzer, Matt Wisler, Tyler Duffey, Trevor May, and Sergio Romo all coming out strong. Starter Devon Smeltzer only lasted two and two-thirds innings with Romo throwing smoke for the save.

With Jorge Polanco and Nelson Cruz getting RBI singles Mitch Garver came out of his slump with a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning.

Minnesota says pitcher Homer Bailey will leave to join the 10-day injury list with right biceps tendinitis and recalled Sean Poppen.

What's ahead for today? The Twins will host the Pittsburgh Pirates with two of the four games under the lights, tonight and Wednesday. Tuesday and Thursday's game will be 1:10 PM and 12:35 PM starts.

So here is how the American League Central Division looks. Your Minnesota Twins are on top and leading the Chicago White Sox by two games. Then it's Cleveland and Detroit tied at 5-5. Kansas City sits at the bottom four and a half games back.