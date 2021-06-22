Minnesota Twins Walk-Off the Reds in Extras

Fans are enjoying the longest win streak of the year for the Minnesota Twins and they earned number five last night at Target Field with a walk off win in 12 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

With the game tied in the bottom of the 12th inning Miguel Sano came up hero again for the Twins with a two-run smash to seal a 7-5 extras-night. Sano prances to home plate greeted by teammates showering him with water bottles, the rosin bag and topping it off with the empty bubble gum bucket. Gotta love your boys.

The game could have and should have been over in regulation but the Twins squandered bases loaded not once in the eighth inning but also in the ninth inning.

All around the entire lineup made contributions including Nelson Cruz who sent his 32nd home run out of the park since he turned 40, breaking Dave Winfield's record.

On a disappointing note, just after being activated on Saturday, Byron Buxton was hit in the left hand by a pitch in the 4th inning. And once again will be sidelined.

An early game today under the sunshine as Minnesota will send Bailey Ober to the mound against Wade Miley for the Reds. Coverage begins at 11:30 AM on Information 1000 KSOO.