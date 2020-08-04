Minnesota Twins Walk It Off, 5-4 Win

The Minnesota Twins come to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning Monday night looking at the scoreboard only to see a big fat zero in the run column. And then they turned their rally caps around starting with Nelson Cruz with an RBI single. Miguel Sano singles for two base runners. Then Max Kepler hits a long fly over the head of Pittsburgh centerfielder Cole Tucker driving in Cruz and Sano to make the score 4-3.

Moving on to the bottom of the ninth inning with runners on second and third base, a wild pitch brings in the tying run. And with that here comes Cruz back to the batter’s box who takes a pitch to deep right-center field again bouncing over Tucker, again, scoring Jorge Polanco for the walk-off win.

And how do the Twins players celebrate? With air-high fives, a water bottle shower, and safely distanced teammates dancing all around Cruz.

Before Monday nights game manager Rocco Baldelli announced pitcher Rich Hill was being placed on the 10-day injured list with shoulder fatigue. Hill joins Jake Odorizzi and Homer Bailey.

Coming up today Minnesota will send Jose Berrios to the mound facing Joe Musgrove. Coverage begins at 12:30 Pm on Information 1000 KSOO.