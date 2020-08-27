Minnesota Twins Vote to Not Play Thursday’s Game Against Detroit

The Minnesota Twins will join the teams from the NBA, NHL, and a few other MLB teams in not playing their scheduled game on Thursday (August 27) night.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported on Thursday afternoon that the Twins took a vote and elected to sit out of tonight's game against Detroit. Minnesota and Detroit were scheduled to start a four-game series. The decision was made as part of the shutdown regarding social justice.

Minnesota released the following statement regarding the decision:

"The Minnesota Twins remain committed to using our platforms to push for racial justice and equality. Therefore, we fully respect our players for their decision to not play tonight's game versus the Detroit Tigers. The recent shooting of Jacob Blake, a mere three months after the killing of George Floyd, shows again that real change is necessary and far overdue in our country, and it is our responsibility to continue playing a role in efforts to affect meaningful reform. We stand in solidarity with the Black community and, as full partners with others in the Twin Cities and beyond, we are committed to creating the change we want to see in the world – where everyone is protected, safe and welcome. There is no place for racism, inequality or injustice in our society."

Detroit and Minnesota will now start their scheduled series on Friday as part of a doubleheader. The first pitch is scheduled for 12:10 with the second game to follow.