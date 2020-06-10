The Minnesota Twins and the Minnesota Vikings have announced donations to social justice campaigns that totals $30 million between the two teams.

The Twins organization is donating $25 of the $30 million between the two teams. The Pohlad Family will make the donation through their family foundation. A two-phase approach will be used for the donation. Phase I involves short term rebuilding organizations in impacted communities. The long-term Phase II will involve structural changes that will "help change the systems that create racial inequities and marginalize people of color."

On the other side of downtown Minneapolis, the Minnesota Vikings have announced that they are donating $5 million to social justice campaigns. The donations will be made to organizations that are committed to fighting hate, racism, and inequality according to the Vikings press release. On top of the donation, the Vikings have also announced an establishing gift of $125,000 to the endowment for the George Floyd Legacy Scholarship.

According to the Vikings, the team has a reoccurring donation to social justice causes dating back to 2018:

2018

($250,000)

Player Leadership Team

Greater Twin Cities United Way - $10,000

Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid - $30,000

Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services - $30,000

Page Education Foundation - $40,000

Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center - $40,000

Project Success - $100,000

2019

($250,000)

Social Justice Committee: Eric Kendricks, Ameer Abdullah, Stephen Weatherly, Anthony Harris, Ameer Abdullah, and Alexander Mattison

St. Paul Police Department Youth Outreach & Programming - $10,000

Bloomington Police Department Youth Outreach & Programming - $10,000

Minneapolis Police Department Youth Outreach & Programming - $10,000

Sheridan Story – $10,000

Cookie Cart - $10,000

YouthLink - $10,000

The Link - $15,000

St. Paul Public Schools Nutrition Services - $20,000

Achieve Minneapolis - $20,000

All Square – $35,000

Project Success - $100,000 ($25,000 remaining due to COVID-19 delay)

Information Courtesy: Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings