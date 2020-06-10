Minnesota Twins, Vikings Contribute Combined $30 Million to Social Justice Campaigns
The Minnesota Twins and the Minnesota Vikings have announced donations to social justice campaigns that totals $30 million between the two teams.
The Twins organization is donating $25 of the $30 million between the two teams. The Pohlad Family will make the donation through their family foundation. A two-phase approach will be used for the donation. Phase I involves short term rebuilding organizations in impacted communities. The long-term Phase II will involve structural changes that will "help change the systems that create racial inequities and marginalize people of color."
On the other side of downtown Minneapolis, the Minnesota Vikings have announced that they are donating $5 million to social justice campaigns. The donations will be made to organizations that are committed to fighting hate, racism, and inequality according to the Vikings press release. On top of the donation, the Vikings have also announced an establishing gift of $125,000 to the endowment for the George Floyd Legacy Scholarship.
According to the Vikings, the team has a reoccurring donation to social justice causes dating back to 2018:
2018
($250,000)
Player Leadership Team
- Greater Twin Cities United Way - $10,000
- Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid - $30,000
- Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services - $30,000
- Page Education Foundation - $40,000
- Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center - $40,000
- Project Success - $100,000
2019
($250,000)
Social Justice Committee: Eric Kendricks, Ameer Abdullah, Stephen Weatherly, Anthony Harris, Ameer Abdullah, and Alexander Mattison
- St. Paul Police Department Youth Outreach & Programming - $10,000
- Bloomington Police Department Youth Outreach & Programming - $10,000
- Minneapolis Police Department Youth Outreach & Programming - $10,000
- Sheridan Story – $10,000
- Cookie Cart - $10,000
- YouthLink - $10,000
- The Link - $15,000
- St. Paul Public Schools Nutrition Services - $20,000
- Achieve Minneapolis - $20,000
- All Square – $35,000
- Project Success - $100,000 ($25,000 remaining due to COVID-19 delay)
Information Courtesy: Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings