The Minnesota Twins have just passed the halfway point of the truncated season and they are trending in the wrong direction.

After spending most of the year in first place in the AL Central, after going 4-6 in the last 10 games, they have fallen out of first place.

Their recent five-game losing streak has put them 1.5 games out of first place as they now stare up at the White Sox and the Indians.

It has been a combination of factors including lack of consistency on the mound, untimely hitting, and even some fielding blunders that have caused the issues for the Twins.

Coming up over the next three days, the Twins will host the White Sox with Rich Hill going on the mound to get Minnesota back on track.

With some more consistent play and the winning edge that got the Twins off to the fast start, the next three games could get Minnesota back in the first place.

For more information on the Minnesota Twins and the rest of their schedule, you can visit their website.