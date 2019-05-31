Minnesota Twins Trounced by Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays put up 14 runs off of 16 hits and thumped the Minnesota Twins Thursday. It's the most runs the Twins have allowed in a game all season, as the Rays take the first game of the series 14-3.

In the third inning the Rays sent 10 men to the plate against Twins starter Martin Perez and nine more in the fourth inning extending their win streak to six games. Perez is now 7-2 on the year.

Dawn Klemish writing for MLB.com says when Rocco Baldelli spoke of arriving at Tropicana Field on Thursday, his warm feelings about the situation seeped into every word.

“It’s something that I’ve waited for,” the Twins manager said prior to the opening of a four-game series against the Rays. “There’s just a lot of people in this building, people I’ve spent a lot of time with over the years, for years and years and years, that I’m looking forward to seeing.”

Game-2 is tonight where Jose Berrios will get the start at 6:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.

The Minnesota Twins have announce they will retire Joe Mauer's number Saturday, June 15th in a weekend-long celebration at Target Field. More than 30 Twins alumni, including 15 Twins Hall-of-Famers, will be on hand.