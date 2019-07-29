Minnesota Twins Trade for Pitcher Sergio Romo

Minnesota Twins fans have been clamoring for the organization to make some move to ramp up their bullpen and they have done exactly that.

On Saturday, the Twins traded for relief pitcher Sergio Romo from the Miami Marlins.

The Twins additionally got Chris Vallimont, a minor league pitcher and a player to be named later.

The Marlins in return got Double-A first baseman Lewin Diaz, who is a good young prospect.

Major League Baseball's trade dealing is July 31st and this year it is a hard deadline vs past years when waiver wire moves could occur in August.

It will be interesting to see if the Twins add another starter to the rotation and potentially another arm for the bullpen.