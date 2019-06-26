Minnesota Twins to Honor Augustana Softball Team on August 9

The Minnesota Twins will dedicate one night to the Augustana softball championship team on August 9th.

Augustana will be honored and celebrated for winning the DII National Softball Championship this past season. The Vikings won a school record 61 wins on the season. Minnesota will take on the Cleveland Indians that night at Target Field with the first pitch scheduled for 7:10 PM.

The Vikings will have its own section at Target Field that evening. The seats will be located on the third baseline in the club section. Fans can purchase a ticket in the section for $28 through Augustana.

The Twins have honored different programs around the region for their athletic performance. Minnesota will celebrate South Dakota State night one night prior to the Augustana celebration.