Minnesota Twins Ticket Refunds

Was it the season home opener against the Oakland Athletics or another game in April maybe to see the Minnesota Twins play either Cleveland, Detroit, Seattle, or Boston? Hmm, with those games canceled and more to come, the Twins baseball club has announced their policy for a credit or refund.

As of April 30 the Minnesota Twins have scratched 31 games due to COVID-19. Sixteen home games were scheduled at Target Field. For fans who are still holding those tickets, you have the option of getting your money refunded to you or a credit on your account.

If you purchased single-game tickets you will automatically receive a credit on your account in the full amount paid, to be used toward future 2020 regular-season home games; or, opt for a full refund of the amount paid. Credit will be available for use once a revised 2020 schedule has been announced by Major League Baseball. Fans who purchased single-game tickets and wish to request a refund please visit twinsbaseball.com/refund.

Are you a season ticket holder? Here are your options.

These policies will be in effect for any future Twins 2020 regular-season home game at Target Field that is similarly impacted and missed due to the coronavirus pandemic until further announcement from the club regarding game status.