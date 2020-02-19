The Minnesota Twins television broadcasts on Fox Sports North will feature Justin Morneau as an analyst for half of the season.

Minneapolis Star Tribune reporter Sid Hartmann and Off The Baggy writer Ted Schwerz are reporting that Morneau will be a part of 80 Twins television broadcasts during the 2020 season. Morneau will replace long-time Twins broadcaster Bert Blyleven as the main analyst for the season, with Blyleven working 30 games.

Morneau joined the Twins television broadcast team in 2018 and took on more of a role in 2019. He has continued to grow in the position and appears to have grabbed the main role.

Bring Me The News' Joe Nelson reports that Fox Sports North has not officially announced its 2020 Twins broadcast schedule or plans, but it isn't a surprise that Blyleven's role would be reduced as he's publically stated that would be the case.

Morneau's playing career with the Twins spanned over 11 seasons and included an American League MVP season in 2006.

