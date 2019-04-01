Minnesota Twins Take Two Out of Three in Opening Weekend Series

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Michael Pineda gave fans four strong shutout innings on Sunday to take the rubber game in a 9-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians. Pineda hadn’t pitched since July 2017 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and battling a knee injury.

The first home run for Minnesota came from Nelson Cruz as part of a three-hit afternoon. Cruz hit his first home run as a Twin as part of a five-run fifth inning proving that he was signed to be a threat in the middle of the lineup. Martin Perez came in for an extended-relief outing.

Back to the mound, Twins starters combined to allow one earned run in 17 2/3 innings during the series against Cleveland.

Minnesota has today off before heading to Kansas City on Tuesday where the pitching rotation takes us back to Jose Berrios. First pitch will be 7:15 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.