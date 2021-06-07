Minnesota Twins Take Series Over the Royals, Sano Triple Play

After getting stomped on in the opening game of the series, the Minnesota Twins would end up winning the series 3-2 over the Kansas City Royals.

Bailey Ober getting his second start of the season for the Twins on Sunday works four innings while giving up five hits and a run as Minnesota wins 2-1. Inside that 4-inning stretch first baseman Miguel Sano takes a popup bunt with runners on first and second and turns a rare triple play. This guy continues to impress both defensively and at the plate. Mr. Bamba came up in the 3rd inning with an RBI double.

With the win on Sunday, Minnesota now sits in back of the Royals fourth in the American League Central Division, still 12 games out behind the Chicago White Sox.

UPDATE: According to MLB.com, Byron Buxton is expected to begin a rehab assignment. The Twins centerfielder has been recovering from a leg injury suffered on May 6.

Coming up next, Minnesota is in the Bronx for three beginning Tuesday. Then at Houston for the weekend.