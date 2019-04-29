Minnesota Twins Sweep Baltimore Orioles, 12-Home Runs

A first pitch of the game home run by Max Kepler set the tone for the Minnesota Twins on Sunday as they roll to a 4-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Byron Buxton would get his first homer of the season with Kyle Gibson working seven strong innings.

The win was a part of a record breaking day. The Twins have won seven of its last nine games. And how about those home runs? With 23, Minnesota has now hit more home runs in a season against the Orioles.

According to Do-Hyoung Park for MLB.com, t he previous record of 22 had been reached twice, in 1962 and ’64, but the teams clashed 18 times in each of those campaigns. Eddie Rosario, Jonathan Schoop, Mitch Garver, Nelson Cruz and Kepler all recorded multi-homer games against the Orioles this season, with Cruz having a pair of two-homer games.

The Twins begin a four game series with the Houston Astros tonight at Target Field. Jake Odorizzie’s first pitch is set for 6:40 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.