Former L.A. Angels and Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Matt Shoemaker has agreed to join the Minnesota Twins for the 2021 season.

Shoemaker, 34, has signed a one-year deal with the Twins that's worth $2 million according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The signing has not been confirmed by the Twins at this point due to a physical that needs to take place first.

Shoemaker will join his third MLB team. Most of his career was spent in Los Angeles with the Angels from 2013-2018. Throughout his MLB career, Shoemaker holds a 43-33 starting pitching record and a career ERA of 3.86.

Get our free mobile app

In 2019 Shoemaker signed with the Blue Jays. From 2019-2020, Shoemaker only appeared in 11 total games missing most of both seasons due to injury. He has been plagued with nerve damage in his right forearm (2017), a torn ACL in 2019, and shoulder inflammation in 2020 according to Twins beat writer Do-Hyoung Park.

If Shoemaker is able to stay healthy, he will give the Twins another starting pitcher option on a crew that has developed into a deep unit that includes a lot of depth at the position.

Shoemaker becomes another addition for the Twins and the 2021 season. In the last three weeks, the Twins have signed Nelson Cruz to a contract extension, Andrelton Simmons, Alex Colomé, and Ian Hamilton. The team also made a trade with San Francisco to acquire Shaun Anderson.

Spring training is right around the corner with the opening game scheduled for February 28. The regular season is scheduled to begin on April 1 when the Twins open in Milwaukee against the Brewers.